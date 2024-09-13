China's ITU-approved 6G standards set stage for advanced telecom solutions

China has introduced three crucial 6G technology standards through the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), marking a major step forward in shaping the global framework for future telecommunications. These standards aim to improve scenarios outlined in the ITU's international mobile telecommunications 2030 framework, including immersive communication, ultra-reliable low-latency performance, and AI integration, according to a report by South China Morning Post.

The report quoted Cui Kai, associate research director at consulting firm IDC, as saying that immersive communication includes more than just virtual reality (VR) or multimedia screens, extending to any service that demands high bandwidth, low latency, and high reliability.

The standards were officially approved on July 26 during a plenary session of the ITU’s Telecommunication Standardisation Sector Study Group 13, which focuses on future networks and emerging technologies.

This initiative received support from Hu Honglin of the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute (SARI), Chinese Academy of Sciences, and China Telecom. With two decades of experience in communication technology, Hu is a key figure in information-centric networking, the report said.

Regional differences in 6G adoption

As telecommunications evolve from 4G to 5G and now to 6G, establishing standards remains crucial. Industry experts and companies aim to participate in developing these standards to gain an early competitive advantage.

However, there are still differences in the technical approaches to 6G, as highlighted by Liu Guangyi, CTO of the Wireless Department at China Mobile Research Institute, in a March academic paper, as mentioned by the report.

Liu observed that operators in Europe and the US, where 5G rollout has been slower, exhibit less enthusiasm for 6G development, whereas East Asian operators, such as China Mobile, Docomo of Japan, and Korea's SKT, are more proactive.

The new standards address various 6G requirements, including secure content transmission, data updates, and system performance assessment. They outline functionalities for immersive and AI-driven services.

The report quoted Cui as saying that the added system features, such as rapid calculation capabilities, enhance the handling of incoming information, improve task distribution, and enable self-evaluation and adjustments as needed.

According to the SARI website, this development will further elevate the institute’s global reputation in information-centric networking and establish a strong foundation for future 6G standards.

What is 6G technology?

The upcoming sixth generation of wireless technology, will follow 5G and is currently under development. Expected for commercial rollout around 2030, 6G aims to significantly advance wireless technology by offering even higher speeds, reduced latency, and increased bandwidth compared to its predecessor.

6G is projected to achieve microsecond-level speeds and latency up to 1,000 times lower than that of 5G. This new technology is anticipated to support up to three 160-megahertz (MHz) bandwidth channels. Additionally, 6G will integrate artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Enhanced security measures will be a key feature of 6G networks, providing strong protection against cyber threats and signal jamming. Moreover, 6G is designed to be more energy-efficient, with the ability to reduce capacity during periods of low demand.