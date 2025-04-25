Russia ready to reach a deal with US on Ukraine war, says Sergey Lavrov

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday (IST) claimed that the country is close to reaching a deal with the US to end the war in Ukraine, adding that there are still some elements which need to be ‘fine tuned’.

Lavrov’s remark comes after Russia launched a deadly barrage of attacks in Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, that killed 12 people and left more than 70 injured. According to a CBS News report, Lavrov, in a TV interview, reiterated US President Donald Trump’s stance that a peace agreement can be reached if both parties in the conflict are willing.

He said, “The President of the United States believes, and I think rightly so, that we are moving in the right direction.” He further added that Russia is ready to reach a deal as mentioned by the US president.

Lavrov’s comments came hours after Donald Trump claimed that Russia has made a pretty big concession by not seizing all of Ukraine. The attack by Moscow comes after Ukraine in March accepted a ceasefire proposal made by the US.

Also Read

Attack on military targets

In his interview, Lavrov said that Russia only targets military goals or civilian sites used by the military. He added that the attack was ‘intentional’, and argued, “if this was a target used by the Ukrainian military,” then the minister of defence and commanders in the field “have the right to attack them”.

Lauding Trump, Lavrov said that he is probably the only leader on Earth who understands the need to address the root of this issue. Lavrov’s remarks came after Trump criticised Putin in a rare public rebuke for the deadly missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv, which is being termed as one of the deadliest assaults since July 2024.

Trump rebukes Putin

Taking to Truth Social, his private social media platform, Trump wrote, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying.” He urged Putin to ‘STOP’ the attacks and get a peace deal done.