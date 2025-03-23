Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures several, sparks fires: Report

Russia's overnight attack on Kyiv injured at least seven people and sparked fires in high-rise apartment buildings and throughout the city, Ukrainian officials said early on Sunday.

ALSO READ: North Korea's Kim Jong Un reaffirms support for Russia's war in Ukraine "A massive enemy drone attack on Kyiv," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "So far, seven residents of the capital have been injured. One of them has been hospitalised."

Emergency services were dispatched to several districts of the city where fires were reported, Klitschko added.

Falling debris from a destroyed drone sparked fires in high-rise apartment buildings in the historic Podil district and the Dniprovskyi district across the Dnipro River, Timur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.

The scale of the attack was not immediately clear. Reuters witnesses heard several blasts in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.

Also Read

Another two people were injured and several houses damaged in the region surrounding the capital, regional governor Mykola Kalashnik said on Telegram.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the three-year-long war that Russia started with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

The United States is pushing for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and hoping to agree on a partial ceasefire that would halt strikes on energy infrastructure. But both sides have been reporting continued strikes.

Kyiv, its surrounding region and the eastern half of Ukraine were under air raid alerts for more than five hours, starting late on Saturday, according to Ukraine's Air Force maps. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)