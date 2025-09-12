Russian drone invasion in Poland could have been 'mistake', says Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he is not happy about the whole situation over the Russian drone invasion in Poland and hopes that it will come to an end.

Speaking to a reporter outside the White House, Trump said, "Could have been a mistake. Regardless, I am not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. Hopefully it's going to come to an end."

Earlier, Poland's military confirmed that it had shot down drones which crossed into its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine, according to CNN.

According to CNN, this marked the first time that Nato fired shots since the start of the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also directed the deployment of three Rafale jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace. In an X post, Macrom confirmed this development and noted that he made this commitment yesterday to the Polish Prime Minister. Macron wrote, "I have also discussed this matter with the Nato Secretary General and with the British Prime Minister, who is likewise engaged in the defence of the Eastern Flank. The security of the European continent is our top priority. We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation." Radoslaw Sikorski, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, said the scale of the incident showed it was intentional. Stating that the number of drones that entered Polish airspace makes it a deliberate act by Russia, CNN reported.