Russian drone, missile attack on Ukrainian capital kills one, injures 40

A combined Russian missile and drone attack in Kyiv overnight Tuesday killed at least 1 person and wounded 40 people, according to Ukrainian officials.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko told reporters at the scene that a US citizen was killed in the attack after suffering wounds from shrapnel. Explosions could be heard for hours throughout the night on Tuesday.

Thirty apartments were destroyed in a single residential block, Klymenko said. He noted the death toll would likely rise as emergency workers descended to the scene of a collapsed apartment building to search for bodies buried under the rubble.

People were wounded in the city's Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fires broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris from drones shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.