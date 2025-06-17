Trump calls for Tehran evacuation; to depart G7 abruptly as conflict widens

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) called for the immediate evacuation of Iran’s capital, Tehran, as tensions escalated following the Israel–Iran conflict. Taking to Truth Social, he posted: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Trump , who is in Canada to attend the G7 meeting, is also expected to return a day earlier as tensions escalate in West Asia. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X: “President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

These developments come as the Israel–Iran conflict enters its fifth day with no easing in sight. The change in Trump’s plan came after he asked Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to sign a deal limiting its nuclear programme, and Israel signalled strikes would continue. Trump, on several occasions, has claimed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Reiterating his stance, he wrote on Truth Social: “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again.”