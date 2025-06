Trump calls for Tehran evacuation; to depart G7 abruptly as conflict widens

These developments come as the Israel–Iran conflict enters its fifth day with no easing in sight. The change in Trump’s plan came after he asked Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to sign a deal limiting its nuclear programme, and Israel signalled strikes would continue. Trump, on several occasions, has claimed that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Reiterating his stance, he wrote on Truth Social: “Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again.”