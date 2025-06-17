Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Russia sanctions would cost US 'a lot of money', says Donald Trump

Russia sanctions would cost US 'a lot of money', says Donald Trump

European leaders urge Trump to impose new sanctions, saying it's key to pressuring Putin to negotiate sincerely as the Ukraine war enters its fourth year

US President Donald Trump

Trump has shown frustration with both Moscow and Kyiv | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

By Josh Wingrove
 
US President Donald Trump indicated at the Group of Seven summit that he is in no rush to impose tougher sanctions on Russia, dismissing pressure from allied leaders eager to do more to push Moscow to the negotiating table. 
The US president has repeatedly said he is considering new economic penalties on Russia, but has declined to follow through. Asked why he is still waiting, Trump told reporters that he wants to see “whether or not a deal is signed” and expressed concern over the impact imposing sanctions would have on the US. 
 
 
“Don’t forget, you know, sanctions cost us a lot of money. When I sanction a country that costs the US a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said at the summit in Alberta, Canada. “It’s not just, let’s sign a document you’re talking about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It’s not just a one way street.” 

European leaders have pushed Trump on new sanctions, arguing that it is critical to forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate in better faith to end his war in Ukraine — now well into its fourth year. Putin has declined calls for a ceasefire and for direct face-to-face negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and has offered only maximalist demands for territory.
 
Trump has shown frustration with both Moscow and Kyiv, saying at a meeting earlier this month with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that perhaps other nations should “let them fight for a while,” spurring further consternation among allies worried the US president will abandon Kyiv.
 
Asked about European calls for sanctions, Trump responded: “Europe is saying that, but they haven’t done it yet. Let’s see them do it first.”

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

