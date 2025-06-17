Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / At G7 summit, Donald Trump backs return of Russia, hints at adding China

At G7 summit, Donald Trump backs return of Russia, hints at adding China

At the G7 summit, Trump said Russia's exclusion has complicated diplomacy and floated including China, drawing sharp contrasts with other leaders

At the G7 summit, Donald Trump suggested Russia and even China be included in the group, claiming Russia's exclusion has made diplomacy harder

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media. (Image: Bloomberg)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump, at the Group of Seven (G7) summit on Monday, called for Russia’s return to the group and even floated the idea of including China.
 
Speaking beside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump criticised Russia’s 2014 expulsion from the then-G8 following its annexation of Crimea, describing it as a “very big mistake” that made international diplomacy “more complicated”.
 
“If Russia were still in, I don’t think you’d have a war right now,” Trump declared, adding, “If Trump were president four years ago, there would be no war.” He suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “very insulted” by the G8 expulsion and has since refused to engage with other G7 leaders, with the exception of Trump himself.
 
 

Trump incorrectly blames Trudeau for Russia G8 expulsion

 
He went on to blame former US President Barack Obama and “a person named Trudeau” for orchestrating Russia’s removal. However, the decision had been made before Trudeau took office under his predecessor, then Prime Minister Stephen Harper.
 
The remarks came as Trump prepared to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing war sparked by Russia’s 2022 invasion.

No problem with China joining G7: Trump

 
When asked by reporters whether China should also join, Trump said he had no objections: “It’s not a bad idea… If somebody wants to see just China coming in, I don’t mind that.”
 
His comments appeared to challenge the current structure of the G7, which is composed exclusively of liberal democracies: the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada, with the European Union also participating.
 
Carney attempted to smooth tensions by praising US leadership, calling the G7 “rudderless” without it. However, Trump dismissed several Canadian proposals, stating, “They’re good, but mine are better”.
 
On trade, Trump reaffirmed his hardline tariff stance, saying, “I’m a tariff person… It’s simple, easy, and precise.” His position contrasted with Carney’s push for more collaborative trade measures, particularly as Canada remains burdened by steep US tariffs on its steel, aluminium, and automotive exports.
 

‘Iran is not winning this war’

 
The US president also addressed tensions in West Asia, claiming that Iran “is not winning this war” and urging the country to resume talks “before it’s too late.” He reaffirmed strong US support for Israel, despite escalating regional conflict.
 
Trump’s comments stood in stark contrast to diplomatic efforts by G7 leaders to maintain cohesion amid global instability. The summit is unfolding amid urgent discussions on trade, tensions in West Asia, and Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.
 
The White House on Monday (local time) confirmed Trump would cut short his visit due to the West Asia crisis. “President Trump had a great day at the G7… but because of what’s going on in the Middle East (West Asia), he will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” said Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
 

PM Modi arrives at G7

 
The summit also marked a significant moment for India–Canada ties, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi arriving in Calgary as part of a three-nation tour that also includes Cyprus and Croatia. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Canada in nearly a decade.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

