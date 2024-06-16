Russian forces storm detention facility to rescue staff taken hostage

Russian security forces stormed a detention centre in southern Russia, ending a hostage standoff, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Sunday.

The hostages at the facility in Rostov-on-Don were uninjured, said RIA Novosti, citing Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service.



It said that the hostage takers had been liquidated, with other local news outlets reporting that at least some of the prisoners had been killed.