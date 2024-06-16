Home / World News / Russian forces storm detention facility to rescue staff taken hostage

Russian forces storm detention facility to rescue staff taken hostage

Hostage takers had been liquidated, with local news outlets reporting that at least some of the prisoners had been killed

Wagner Group, Russia's Wagner Group, Russia Ukraine war
Representative Image: Russian security forces stormed a detention centre in southern Russia, ending a hostage standoff. (Photo: Twitter)
AP Moscow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russian security forces stormed a detention centre in southern Russia, ending a hostage standoff, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported Sunday.

The hostages at the facility in Rostov-on-Don were uninjured, said RIA Novosti, citing Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service.

ALSO READ: Russia absent as world leaders meet at Swiss resort for Ukraine peace talks

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It said that the hostage takers had been liquidated, with other local news outlets reporting that at least some of the prisoners had been killed.

Also Read

Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of war prisoners in biggest release

Indian businessman donates Rs 2.25 cr to free 900 prisoners in UAE

Israel-Hamas war: US sees signs of progress on deal to release hostages

Israeli military rescues 2 hostages from Hamas' captivity in Gaza Strip

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners of war in deal brokered by UAE

'People want Imran Khan to be kept in jail for 5 yrs for progress of Pak'

Amnesty Int'l urges Taliban to reopen secondary schools for Afghan girls

Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads as authorities evacuate 1,200 people

Shehbaz Sharif vows to end Pak's dependency on foreign aid and IMF bailouts

US bipartisan delegation to visit India to strengthen ties, meet Dalai Lama

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :RussiaUkraineRussia Ukraine ConflictHostages

First Published: Jun 16 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story