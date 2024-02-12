Home / World News / Israeli military rescues 2 hostages from Hamas' captivity in Gaza Strip

Israeli military rescues 2 hostages from Hamas' captivity in Gaza Strip

The army says both men are in good medical condition

They are among the 136 hostages that Israel says remain in Hamas captivity | Representative image | Photo: Shutterstock
AP Rafah (Gaza Strip)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 8:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Israeli military said it rescued two hostages from captivity in the Gaza Strip early Monday.

It identified the men as Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70. It said both men were kidnapped by Hamas militants from Kibbutz Nir Yizhak in the Oct. 7 cross-border attack that started the 4-month Israel-Hamas war.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The rescue took place in the southern border town of Rafah.

The army says both men are in good medical condition.

They are among the 136 hostages that Israel says remain in Hamas captivity.

Also Read

Blinken voices confidence in Gaza aid delivery, Rafah crossing to reopen

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Israel Prez seeks India's help in release of hostages held captive by Hamas

US to provide full support in recovery to 2 American hostages Hamas freed

US troop drawdown talks will go on as long as nothing disturbs talks: Iraq

Israel strikes Rafah after Biden warns to have a plan to protect civilians

Cong's Mani Shankar Aiyar again calls Pak people 'biggest asset of India'

Nato chief warns, says Trump puts safety of US troops, allies at risk

5-yr-old among 2 injured in shooting at Texas church, woman shooter killed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelHamasGazaHostages

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story