Home / World News / S Korea dismisses chances of lifting Japan Fukushima seafood import ban

S Korea dismisses chances of lifting Japan Fukushima seafood import ban

S Korea's current ban on imports of seafood from Japan's Fukushima area will remain in place regardless of Tokyo's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant

IANS Seoul
S Korea dismisses chances of lifting Japan Fukushima seafood import ban

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korea's current ban on imports of seafood from Japan's Fukushima area will remain in place regardless of Tokyo's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a senior government official said here on Friday.

South Korea has banned all seafood imports from eight Japanese prefectures near Fukushima since 2013 on concerns over their radiation levels in the wake of the meltdown in 2011, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Some worry the planned discharge of radioactive water from the plant into the sea may ultimately lead to South Korea's lifting of the ban.

Japan plans to begin releasing it as early as this month.

"The main source of concern about Japan's water release is its potential negative impacts on our sea and our seafood. But the ban on seafood from Fukushima is about the safety of items being caught in the waters off Fukushima. So the planned discharge has nothing to do with the import ban," Vice Oceans Minister Song Sang-keun said during a press briefing.

Even though the released water is proven to be safe scientifically, that does not guarantee the safety of seafood from the area, Song said, pointing to some cases of seafood from the area being radioactively contaminated.

"The government will not review any lifting of the ban until the Fukushima region is proven to be safe and our people feel safe enough," he added.

The Seoul government launched a daily press briefing Thursday to keep the public updated on the planned release in response to heightened public concern as the nuclear power plant began the trial operation of its discharge facility.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Also Read

Fukushima's nuclear wastewater can produce cancers on release: Scientists

Yoon Suk Yeol, Fumio Kishida vow better Seoul-Tokyo ties following summit

South Korea set to normalise military intelligence sharing with Japan

IAEA says Fukushima water release into sea to follow safety standards

Tokyo Olympic bribery trial opens; accused Shinichi Uneo accepts guilt

Drought and rising heat bring unusual wildfire warnings in northern Europe

Foreign powers want Pak to default like Sri Lanka, claims FM Ishaq Dar

US nuke-powered submarine arrives in South Korea after Pyongyang's launch

From Texas to Florida, nearly 35 million people brace for heat wave

Turkey to continue monetary disciplines, market rules to tackle inflation

Topics :South KoreaJapanFukushimaSeafood importersseafoodtrade

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story