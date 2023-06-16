Home / World News / Turkey to continue monetary disciplines, market rules to tackle inflation

Turkey to continue monetary disciplines, market rules to tackle inflation

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said that the govt would maintain existing monetary disciplines and follow free market rules while raising overall economic competitiveness to curb inflation

IANS Ankara
Turkey to continue monetary disciplines, market rules to tackle inflation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said that the government would maintain existing monetary disciplines and follow free market rules while raising overall economic competitiveness and productivity to curb inflation.

"We will take effective and determined steps in the fight against inflation, which we see as the main problem," Yilmaz said after presiding over the first meeting of the Economic Coordination Board after assuming office.

"Within free market rules, we will continue to take steps to increase the competitiveness and efficiency of our economy," Xinhua news agency quoted the Vice President as saying.

The government will work towards achieving its investment, employment, production and export goals, he said, adding that the government is determined to prevent the current account deficit from hindering the sustainable growth of Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had pursued low-interest rates and a high-growth program despite high inflation and low foreign currency reserves used to stabilize the Turkish lira.

On Wednesday, the President said his stance towards interest rates would not change but the newly-appointed Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek would have leeway to pivot back to conventional economic policies.

Official data showed that Turkey's annual inflation slowed to 39.59 per cent in May, the lowest level since December 2021.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Also Read

Understanding Recep Erdogan's victory and future outlook for Turkey

All you need to know about Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's rival in Turkey

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Direct damages of Turkiye earthquakes equivalent to 4% of GDP: World Bank

Turkish President Erdogan announces govt's plan to hold elections on May 14

Singapore to deploy more police robots in the absence of manpower

Four major western banks cut China's 2023 GDP forecast as recovery falters

India, China bought 80% of Russia's heavily discounted oil in May: IEA

Road to COP28: Climate talks end without resolving differences over finance

Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps, says CEO Huffman

Topics :InflationTurkey

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story