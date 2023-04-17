Home / World News / S Korea, Japan hold first security talks since 2018 to thaw bilateral ties

S Korea, Japan hold first security talks since 2018 to thaw bilateral ties

During the session, the two sides are expected to share their assessment of the security situation in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, and their respective defence and security policies

Seoul
S Korea, Japan hold first security talks since 2018 to thaw bilateral ties

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korea and Japan held a joint meeting of senior diplomats and defence officials here on Monday, the first such talks since March 2018, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said, amid signs of a slow thaw in bilateral ties.

The director-general-level policy consultation meeting came after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed last month to mend ties soured by historical disputes and step up security cooperation in the wake of North Korea's escalating provocations, reports Yonhap news agency.

The so-called two-plus-two meeting brought together Seo Min-jung, director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs at the foreign ministry, and Woo Kyoung-suk, deputy director-general for international policy at the Defence Ministry, as well as their Japanese counterparts -- Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of Asian and Oceanian affairs, and Atsushi Ando, deputy director-general of the Defense Policy Bureau.

During the session, the two sides are expected to share their assessment of the security situation in Northeast Asia and on the Korean Peninsula, and their respective defence and security policies.

The two countries' leaders agreed in a summit in Tokyo last month to resume various government dialogue channels that had been suspended amid strained ties due to historical disputes stemming from Japan's colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45.

The joint consultation meeting was launched in 1998 after an agreement between the two countries' Foreign Ministers a year earlier.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Topics :South KoreaJapansecurity

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Also Read

South Korea set to normalise military intelligence sharing with Japan

Seoul announces additional sanctions on Pyongyang for missile tests

S Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween stampede due to crowd surge

North Korea fires missile that may have been a new type of weapon

Kim Jong Un's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

US Navy warship sails through Taiwan Strait after China's exercises

Syria earns more from drug Captagon than from its legal narco exports

G-7 envoys urge tough stance on Chinese, North Korean aggression

Low diesel demand in China, US, Europe triggers global recession fears

South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills against N Korean threats

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story