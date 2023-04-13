Home / World News / S Korea to conduct radiation test on 89 North Korean defectors from May

S Korea to conduct radiation test on 89 North Korean defectors from May

Among the 89 defectors to undergo the testing, nine defectors will be the ones who received the result of having suspected radiation exposure during the govt's similar radiation testing held in 2017

Seoul
S Korea to conduct radiation test on 89 North Korean defectors from May

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korea plans to conduct a radiation test on 89 North Korean defectors who hailed from areas near the Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, amid concerns about their possible exposure to radioactive leaks, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Thursday.

The radiation testing will be carried out starting in May for six months on North Korean defectors who had lived in Kilju county and its nearby areas, and escaped the North after its first nuclear test in 2006, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

"It would be meaningful to pre-emptively check the possibility of exposure to radioactive leaks and overall health conditions for those who may have sustained damage from the North's nuclear tests," a Ministry official told reporters.

Among the 89 defectors to undergo the testing, nine defectors will be the ones who received the result of having suspected radiation exposure during the government's similar radiation testing held in 2017.

At that time, the Ministry said some defectors showed signs of suspected radiation exposure in the medical check-up, but it is hard to confirm the nuclear tests affected them.

The North's Punggye-ri nuclear site is located at Kilju county in the country's northeastern province.

The secretive regime has conducted all of its six nuclear tests at the site.

--IANS

ksk/

 

Topics :South KoreaNorth Korea

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

Also Read

North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea

Kim Jong-un wants North Korea to make more nuclear material for bombs

S Korea, US, Japan hold talks amid speculation on N Korea nuke test

US urges UNSC action to punish North Korea over recent provocations: Report

76% of N Korea's missile tests since 1984 successful according to new data

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

India remains concerned about global economic outlook: FM Sitharaman

Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand: Report

Crude oil at sea surges in fresh sign of Russian flows going farther

Softbank moves to slash Alibaba stake fueling a $13 billion slump

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story