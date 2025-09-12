S Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia return home

A plane carrying more than 300 South Korean workers released after days of detention in Georgia landed in South Korea on Friday.
TV footage showed the charter plane, a Boeing 747-8i from Korean Air, landing in Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul, on Friday. The footage later showed workers, some wearing masks, passing an arrival hall, with senior officials clapping hands.
The South Korean Foreign Ministry asked media to blur the workers' faces in video and photos at the airport, citing requests by the workers who worried about their privacy.
They were among about 475 people detained during the Sept. 4 immigration raid at a battery factory under construction on the campus of Hyundai's sprawling auto plant west of Savannah.
The US release of video showing some Korean workers shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists has caused public outrage and a sense of betrayal in South Korea, a key US ally.
South Korea later said it has a reached an agreement with the United States for the Korean workers' releases.
They workers had been held at an immigration detention centre in Folkston, 460 km southeast of Atlanta. After their releases from the detention centre, they were bused to Atlanta to board the charter plane.
The South Korean government earlier pushed to bring them back home on Thursday, but said the plan was shelved due to a reason involving the US side. South Korea's Foreign Ministry later said President Donald Trump had halted the departure process to hear from South Korea on whether the Koreans should be allowed to stay to continue their work and help train US workers or should be sent back to South Korea.
President Trump had directed that the (detainees) should be allowed to return home freely and those who didn't want to go didn't have to, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung told a news conference Thursday. We were told that, because of that instruction, the process was paused and the administrative procedures were changed accordingly.
Lee said that one South Korean national who has relatives in the US eventually chose to stay in the US.
The battery plant, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, is one of more than 20 major industrial sites that South Korean companies are currently building in the United States.
They include other battery factories in Georgia and several other states, a semiconductor plant in Texas, and a shipbuilding project in Philadelphia, a sector Trump has frequently highlighted in relation to South Korea.
US authorities said some of the detained Korean workers had illegally crossed the US border, while others entered legally but had expired visas or entered on visa waivers that prohibited them from working.
But South Korean officials and experts have accused the US of failing to act on its long-running request to improve a visa system to accommodate skilled Korean workers as the US wants South Korea to expand US industrial investments.
In reality, South Korean companies have been mostly relying on short-term visitor visas or Electronic System for Travel Authorisation to send workers who are needed to launch manufacturing sites and handle other setup tasks, a practice that had been largely tolerated for years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
