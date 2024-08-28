Samsung SDI finalises deal to build $3.5 bn joint EV battery factory in US

Kelty said the plant will have the "capability to expand up to 36 GWh, building prismatic cells, which will be added to our battery technology portfolio, helping us to continue to increase performance and lower costs in the future." Last year, GM said it expected the Indiana plant would have production lines to build both nickel-rich prismatic and cylindrical cells.
In June GM cut its annual EV production forecast as the automaker banks on demand from its gasoline-powered models. GM projected the higher end of its 2024 EV production to be 250,000 units, down from a prior forecast of 300,000 units.
