Home / World News / Sanjeev Gupta returns to UK after absence since GFG Alliance fraud probe

Sanjeev Gupta returns to UK after absence since GFG Alliance fraud probe

Gupta, who now lives in Dubai, has traveled to the UK to visit a sick relative as well as for business meetings, according to people familiar with the matter

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Jack Farchy, Katharine Gemmell and Jonathan Browning

Sanjeev Gupta, whose company GFG Alliance is under the cloud of a fraud and money-laundering investigation, returned to the UK two-and-a-half-years since the probe began.

Gupta, who now lives in Dubai, has traveled to the UK to visit a sick relative as well as for business meetings, according to people familiar with the matter. The Serious Fraud Office is likely to interview the steel tycoon at a time when he is in the country, said one of the people. They asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The SFO is investigating suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of companies within Gupta’s loose network of businesses. The group has also been under investigation in France over allegations of money laundering and corporate misuse of assets.

Any move to interview would be an escalation of the probe, nearly 18 months after the SFO sent investigators to GFG’s offices to demand company balance sheets, annual reports and correspondence related to the case.

The son of an Indian industrialist, Gupta moved to the UK when he was a teenager, and started a commodity-trading business, Liberty House, while studying at Cambridge University. He built up a sprawling web of businesses during a mid-2010s spree buying up distressed metals plants, which earned him the nickname of the “savior of steel” in the British press.

Prosecutors rounded on GFG after the collapse of its main lender Greensill Capital in March 2021 revealed that it had been borrowing money against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.

The probes followed revelations surrounding the tycoon’s trading business Liberty House Group. Four banks stopped working with the company, starting in 2016, after they became concerned about what they perceived to be problems in paperwork provided by Liberty, Bloomberg News reported.

Greensill was Gupta’s largest source of financing before its collapse. The London-based lender supplied billions of dollars in loans to GFG, many of which were packaged and sold onto investors in funds run by Credit Suisse Group AG. Greensill fell into administration after a key insurance partner didn’t renew coverage on loans made to some of its customers.

GFG previously said that it would fully cooperate with the investigation. In an internal memo sent to staff after the office raids last year seen by Bloomberg, an executive said “we have consistently rejected any wrongdoing on our part.”

The SFO doesn’t comment on its ongoing investigations.

Also Read

Britain's food industry thinks worst inflation is over as costs stabilise

How Tata's EV battery plant will help Britain in saving its car industry

Sanjeev Jeeva, close aid of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead outside Lucknow court

We've become language agnostic: PVR on growing market of non-English films

Rakesh Gupta, supporter of Scindia, quits BJP to re-join Congress

Singer Kanika Kapoor, healthcare heroes win Asian Achievers Awards in UK

PM Modi pays tribute to former Singapore PM Yew on 100th birth anniversary

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to attend UN General Assembly session

Nepal to fine up to Rs 2K for shooting photos, videos inside Pashupatinath

Pakistan EC decides to frame charges against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry

Topics :BritainSanjeev GuptaGFG Alliance

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story