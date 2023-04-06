Home / World News / Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to reopen embassies, ease air travel norms

Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to reopen embassies, ease air travel norms

Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency says Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to reopen diplomatic missions in their respective capitals and in additional cities

Beijing
Saudi Arabia and Iran agree to reopen embassies, ease air travel norms

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency says Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to reopen diplomatic missions in their respective capitals and in additional cities.

The report says the agreement was reached Thursday during a meeting of the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing.

The agreement also calls for studying the possibility of resuming flights between the two nations and facilitating the visa process for the citizens of both countries. Saudi Arabia and Iran are long-time regional rivals, but have moved toward reconciliation as part of a deal brokered by China last month.

Topics :Iran economyEmbassy groupSaudi Arabia

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

Also Read

Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran

Tunisia welcomes decision as Saudi Arabia, Iran move ahead to resume ties

Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years

Iran's exports to S Arabia see rapid growth in 2022 amid detente: Report

Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine shows how war has helped Iran

25-year-old stabs at least 4 kids to death in Brazil kindergarten

SL to finalise negotiations with creditors before 1st review of IMF bailout

Rockets fired from Gaza raise tension for 2nd day as passover begins

Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years

Pakistan gets Saudi Arabia's green signal for provision of $2 billion

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story