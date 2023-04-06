Home / World News / Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years

Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years

The rapprochement lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region

Beijing
Saudi, Iranian FMs meet in China, signaling warming of ties after 7 years

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The foreign ministers of long-time Middle Eastern rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran met in Beijing on Thursday, taking another step toward reconciliation after seven years of tension.

The meeting came a month after the two countries agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies by May.

The deal was brokered by Beijing. It represents a major diplomatic victory for the Chinese as Gulf Arab states perceive the United States slowly withdrawing from the wider Middle East. It also comes as diplomats have been trying to end a long war in Yemen, a conflict in which both Iran and Saudi Arabia are deeply entrenched.

The rapprochement lowers the chance of armed conflict between the Mideast rivals both directly and in proxy conflicts around the region

On Thursday morning, Saudi Arabia's state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV showed Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian shaking hands and sitting side by side. Iran's state TV said the two ministers met to discuss the details of reopening embassies.

It was the first formal meeting of senior diplomats from the two nations since 2016, when the kingdom broke ties with Iran after protesters invaded Saudi diplomatic posts there. Saudi Arabia had executed a prominent Shiite cleric with 46 others days earlier, triggering the demonstrations.

Topics :Saudi ArabiaIranChina

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Also Read

Tunisia welcomes decision as Saudi Arabia, Iran move ahead to resume ties

Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran

Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman likely to visit India next month: Reports

US court dismisses lawsuit against Saudi prince over journalist's killing

Iran's exports to S Arabia see rapid growth in 2022 amid detente: Report

UK's Health board to recruit 900 overseas nurses, mostly Indians: Report

Google, Amazon struggle to cut jobs in Europe due to labour protections

New green industrial age needed to achieve climate targets: United Nations

Amazon plans to reduce employee stock awards in 2025 after mass layoffs

Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map: Analysis

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story