Saudi Arabia asks Yemen separatists to leave, warns against destabilisation

Saudi Arabia on Thursday formally called on separatists in Yemen to withdraw from two governorates their forces now control in the country, a move that threatens sparking a confrontation within a fragile coalition that's battling the Houthi rebels there.

The statement from Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on Christmas morning appeared aimed at putting public pressure on the Southern Transitional Council, a force long backed by the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has backed other fighters within Yemen, including a force known as the National Shield Forces, in the war against the Houthis the kingdom launched in 2015.

The kingdom stresses the importance of cooperation among all Yemeni factions and components to exercise restraint and avoid any measures that could destabilize security and stability, which may result in undesirable consequences, the Saudi Foreign Ministry warned.