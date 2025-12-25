Ukraine open to troop withdrawal if Russia agrees to demilitarised zone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine is willing to pull back troops from eastern parts of the country to create a demilitarised zone, provided Russia agrees to do the same.

What is Zelenskyy proposing for eastern Ukraine?

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be prepared to withdraw its forces from the eastern industrial heartland if Russia also pulls back and the area is converted into a demilitarised zone monitored by international forces.

The proposal seeks a middle path on the Donbas region, which has remained central to the war. Disagreement over control of the area has slowed progress towards a ceasefire or peace deal.

Zelenskyy added that a similar arrangement could be considered around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently under Russian control. He said any peace plan would need to be put to a referendum. What is happening on the battlefield? Russia launched one of its largest aerial attacks overnight on Monday, firing more than 650 drones and over 30 missiles across at least 13 Ukrainian regions. Three people were killed, including a four-year-old child, Zelenskyy said in a post on X. He said the attacks primarily targeted Ukraine's energy system and civilian infrastructure, disrupting what he described as "the entire infrastructure of daily life".

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy called for "additional pressure" on Russia to end the war, while stressing that Ukraine has never been an "obstacle to peace". In a video message, he said any peace deal depended on Russia's actions and warned that Moscow "must not sabotage diplomacy". Why is Odesa under renewed focus? Russian aerial bombardments have caused a sunflower oil spill along the shoreline near the southern port city of Odesa, killing wildlife and alarming conservationists, The Guardian reported. Ukrainian officials said Odesa has faced some of the heaviest attacks in recent weeks, describing them as an attempt to damage Ukraine's maritime network and disrupt agricultural exports. The Pivdenny port was temporarily closed on Wednesday to support clean-up operations.

How is Russia responding to Ukrainian drone attacks? Russia said its air defence systems shot down 25 Ukrainian drones heading towards Moscow on Wednesday. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said emergency services were checking debris where drones fell and added that no damage had been reported. Russia’s civil aviation authority said two of Moscow’s four major airports briefly restricted operations. What is the US saying about peace efforts? US President Donald Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, said Russia “remains fully committed to achieving peace” in Ukraine following talks with Russian officials in Miami. In a post on X, Witkoff said Russia “highly values” US efforts to resolve the conflict. He said Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev had held “productive and constructive meetings” with the American delegation to advance President Trump’s peace plan.