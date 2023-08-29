Home / World News / Saudi Arabia's $7,000 per person fuel subsidies highest in G-20 economies

Saudi Arabia's $7,000 per person fuel subsidies highest in G-20 economies

Saudi Arabia's total spending on fuel subsidies soared over the past two years, hitting the highest among the Group of 20 economies on a per capita basis.

Bloomberg
The country spent almost $7,000 per person, equivalent to about 27% of economic output, across both explicit and implicit energy subsidies, according to a paper published by the International Monetary Fund.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 12:03 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Abeer Abu Omar

Saudi Arabia’s total spending on fuel subsidies soared over the past two years, hitting the highest among the Group of 20 economies on a per capita basis.
 
The country spent almost $7,000 per person, equivalent to about 27% of economic output, across both explicit and implicit energy subsidies, according to a paper published by the International Monetary Fund. 

Fossil fuel subsidies soared globally since 2020 to $7 trillion last year as governments took measures to protect consumers and businesses from a spike in prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the IMF paper. It estimated that cutting fossil fuel subsidies could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, deaths from air pollution and boost government revenues.


“Fossil fuels in most countries are priced incorrectly,” Simon Black, Antung A. Liu, Ian Parry and Nate Vernon wrote in the IMF working paper. “Unfortunately, current prices are routinely set at levels that do not adequately reflect environmental damages and, in some cases, not even supply costs.”

China - which spent $2.2 trillion - was the biggest provider of subsidies in absolute terms, followed by the US and Russia, according to the IMF. Saudi Arabia spent a total of $253 billion on subsidies last year.

The IMF has been urging Saudi Arabia to push ahead with measures to cut the government subsidy bill and take steps to protect the welfare of low-income households through increased and targeted social spending. The spending has made Saudi gasoline one of the cheapest in the world.

In 2021, the government set a cap for the domestic cost of gasoline to soften the impact of higher living costs on citizens, just months before prices soared to over $100 a barrel.

In its Article IV Consultation last year, the IMF said that the kingdom’s work on subsidy reforms is “continuing unabated through planned step price increases that will lead to their elimination by 2030.” 

Implicit subsidies, which the IMF defined as undercharging for the environmental cost of fossil fuel burning and lost tax revenue, made up the bulk of the global total. Explicit subsidies, or selling fuels as below supply costs, had a share of just 18%.

Also Read

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

Saudi Aramco earned profits of $161 bn in 2022 due to high crude oil prices

Saudi oil giant Aramco reports $30 bn in Q2 profits, down nearly 40%

Saudi Pro League live telecast: How to watch Neymar, Ronaldo games in India

Trump's trial on March 4 in federal case for plotting to overturn election

Running for Prez, China can't threaten me: Foxconn founder Terry Gou

No room to negotiate on national security with China: US commerce secy

2020 US polls: March 4, 2024, trial date set for Trump in US case

Pakistan court quashes sedition charges against former PM Imran Khan

Topics :Saudi ArabiaG20

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story