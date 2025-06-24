Home / World News / SC allows Trump to restart deportation of migrants away from home countries

SC allows Trump to restart deportation of migrants away from home countries

The high court's action came after immigration officials put eight people on a plane to South Sudan in May, a move that US District Judge Brian E Murphy in Boston found violated his order

US Supreme Court
The case comes amid a sweeping immigration crackdown by Republican President Donald Trump's administration. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 7:29 AM IST
The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands on Monday, lifting for now a court order requiring they get a chance to challenge the deportations.

The high court's action came after immigration officials put eight people on a plane to South Sudan in May, a move that US District Judge Brian E Murphy in Boston found violated his order. 

The migrants from countries including Myanmar, Vietnam and Cuba had been convicted of serious crimes in the US and immigration officials have said that they were unable to return them quickly to their home countries.

Authorities instead landed the plane at a US naval base in Djibouti, where the migrants were housed in a converted shipping container and the officers guarding them faced rough conditions even as immigration attorneys waited for word from their clients. 

The case comes amid a sweeping immigration crackdown by Republican President Donald Trump's administration, which has pledged to deport millions of people who are living in the United States illegally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

