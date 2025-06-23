UK evacuates nationals from Israel, urges Iran to de-escalate conflict

A Royal Air Force (RAF) flight evacuated 63 British nationals from Israel amid an escalating conflict in West Asia on Monday, as the UK called on Iran to take the off-ramp and come to the negotiating table following American strikes on its nuclear sites.

In a statement in the House of Commons, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy revealed that the flight to transport vulnerable British nationals and their dependents took off from Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport for Cyprus, from where they will board a civilian flight back to Britain.

The UK also recommended that British nationals in Qatar shelter in place until further notice following a US security alert for its nationals in the region and the country closing its airspace amid Iran warning of retaliatory strikes targeted at American assets.

ALSO READ: Iran targets US military bases in Qatar; India issues advisory to citizens While the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, we are working around the clock to secure more flights and bring more people home, said Lammy. We can and we must find a negotiated solution. The window has narrowed, but the risks of further escalation are so great and the costs so considerable for Britain and all in the region, that this is the government's priority, he said. My message for Tehran was clear, take the off ramp, dial this thing down, and negotiate with the United States seriously and immediately. The alternative is an even more destructive and far-reaching conflict, which could have unpredictable consequences, the UK minister added.

ALSO READ: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison site Lammy's parliamentary statement came after an air raid by American B-2 stealth bombers and submarine-launched missiles hit Iran's nuclear facilities on Saturday night. On Sunday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pointed out that the UK was not involved in the US strikes on the three Iranian nuclear facilities of Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo. In Parliament, Lammy cautioned Iran that Britain is well prepared to defend its own military assets stationed in the region. He said: The situation presents serious risks to British interests in the region. Having moved in additional assets on a precautionary basis, force protection is at its highest levels.