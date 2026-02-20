SC ruling on Trump's tariffs: UK expects favourable US trade to continue

Britain expects privileged trading position with the United States to continue after a US Supreme Court ruling struck down President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, the government said on Friday.

"The UK enjoys the lowest reciprocal tariffs globally, and under any scenario we expect our privileged trading position with the US to continue", British government spokesperson said in a statement.

A British trade body said on Friday that a US Supreme Court ruling against President Trump's global tariffs has added to the uncertainty businesses are facing. "We will work with the (US) Administration to understand how the ruling will affect tariffs for the UK and the rest of the world."