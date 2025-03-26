Scaled-back US visit to Greenland by JD Vance eases tensions with Denmark

By Sanne Wass and Christian Wienberg

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha revised their travel plans for Greenland this week, relieving some of the growing anxiety in Denmark over President Donald Trump’s takeover interest.

The Vances will now visit the US’s isolated military base in the far northwest of the Danish semi-autonomous island on Friday, where they will be briefed on Arctic security issues and meet with US service members. Stops in populated areas Nuuk and Sisimiut, where locals had warned of anti-US demonstrations, are now dropped.

The updated itinerary represents somewhat of a retreat of an initially planned three-day visit with participation of a full US delegation including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The vice president, who wasn’t originally scheduled to participate, said he didn’t want his wife “to have all that fun by herself so I’m going to join her,” according to a video posted on X.

“I think it’s very positive that the Americans cancel their visit to the Greenlandic society,” Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark’s foreign minister, told broadcaster DR. “Instead, they’re visiting their own base, Pituffik, and we have nothing against that.”

The changed plans will be “a relief for many people” on the island, Masaana Egede, the head of local media Sermitsiaq, said in his newspaper.

Trump, who for months has insisted he needs to take control over Greenland, on Monday told reporters the visit was about “friendliness, not provocation.” Yet it was met with anger by Greenlandic and Danish officials because negotiations to form a new government on the island are still ongoing.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen earlier on Tuesday slammed the US for putting “unacceptable pressure” on Greenland, while the territory’s election winner, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, has called the trip disrespectful. Neither Frederiksen nor Nielsen have commented on the new itinerary.