Trips consist of eight days at sea to survey the wreckage and document the sunken vessel's condition, as well as flora and fauna inhabiting the wreck site

Bloomberg
Search underway for submersible with five crew on Titanic-wreck expedition

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 3:44 AM IST
Searchers raced to find a submersible diving vessel with five people aboard that went missing in the North Atlantic while on an expedition to view the Titanic shipwreck. 

“Our entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families,” OceanGate Expeditions, which runs underwater vessels for charter and scientific exploration, said in a statement Monday. “We are working toward the safe return of the crew members.”
The US Coast Guard received a call Sunday from the submersible’s command ship, the Polar Prince, saying it lost contact with the vessel about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, according to Lt. Samantha Corcoran, a Coast Guard spokesperson in Boston. A C-130 plane with radar capability was dispatched to search the area Sunday, and was joined Monday by a Canadian P-8 Poseidon, an aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare. 

“We’re focused on the search and hoping to safely locate all five individuals,” Corcoran said.

The missing submersible, the Titan, carries a pilot and four crew members to a maximum depth of 4,000 meters (13,120 feet) and can monitor their health in real time. The system provides “early warning detection for the pilot with enough time to arrest the descent and safely return to surface,” according to OceanGate’s website.

The Titan also has a life-support system that can sustain a five-person crew for 96 hours, according to the website. The vessel is 6.7 meters long and is made of carbon fiber and titanium.
Everett, Washington-based OceanGate ran expeditions to explore the wreck in 2021 and 2022, according to its website. A photo of a submersible and the Titanic dive operations was posted on its Twitter feed on June 1.

Trips consist of eight days at sea to survey the wreckage and document the sunken vessel’s condition, as well as flora and fauna inhabiting the wreck site.

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 3:53 AM IST

