'Serious attack': Israeli drone strikes near UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel as they were working to clear roadblocks, the force said Wednesday. No one was hurt in the attack.

The peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL described the Tuesday morning incident as one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities in November that ended the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

UNIFIL said Israeli drones dropped four grenades close to the peacekeepers, who were working to clear roadblocks that hindered access to a UN position along the border line.

One grenade hit within 20 metres (yards) and three others within approximately 100 metres of UN personnel and vehicles, it said, adding the drones were observed returning toward Israel. UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of the peacekeeping force's road clearance work in the area, southeast of the village of Marwahin less than a kilometre from the border line. Out of concern for the safety of peacekeepers following the incident, yesterday's work was suspended, UNIFIL said. The attack came after the UN Security Council voted unanimously last week to terminate the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon at the end of next year after nearly five decades, bowing to demands from the United States and Israel.

The multinational peacekeeping force has played a significant role in monitoring the security situation in southern Lebanon for decades, including during the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. The force has also drawn criticism from both sides and from officials in US President Donald Trump's administration, which has moved to slash US funding for the operation as Trump remakes America's approach to foreign policy. The Israel-Hezbollah war killed over 4,000 people in Lebanon, including hundreds of civilians, and caused destruction worth USD 11 billion, according to the World Bank. In Israel, 127 people died, including 80 soldiers.