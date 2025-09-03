6 killed after assailants ambush vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

At least six people were killed after unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.
The vehicle was travelling from Daradar to Sadda when suspected militants ambushed it near Mahora in the lower Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.
The attackers managed to flee after the attack, police said, adding that the victims have not yet been identified.
The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital, police said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
On Tuesday, six soldiers and five terrorists were killed as security forces successfully thwarted a terror attack on the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.
The attack took place in Bannu district when the terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to breach the security of the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, the military's media wing said in a press statement.
Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app