Home / World News / 6 killed after assailants ambush vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

6 killed after assailants ambush vehicle in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The vehicle was travelling from Daradar to Sadda when suspected militants ambushed it near Mahora in the lower Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan

pakistan Flag
The attackers managed to flee after the attack, police said, adding that the victims have not yet been identified. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Peshawar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 1:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least six people were killed after unknown assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle in northwestern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle was travelling from Daradar to Sadda when suspected militants ambushed it near Mahora in the lower Kurram district, bordering Afghanistan.

The attackers managed to flee after the attack, police said, adding that the victims have not yet been identified.

The bodies of the deceased have been transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

On Tuesday, six soldiers and five terrorists were killed as security forces successfully thwarted a terror attack on the headquarters of a paramilitary force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said.

The attack took place in Bannu district when the terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) attempted to breach the security of the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters by ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall, the military's media wing said in a press statement.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorism since the TTP ended its ceasefire deal with the government in November 2022, vowing to increase attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will help China overtake US as top nuclear power producer, says Russia

Putin hails 'unprecedentedly high' Russia-China ties with pipeline deal

How an anonymous hotline tip led to the dismissal of Nestle CEO Freixe

New Polish President Nawrocki to visit White House for talks with Trump

Families of Boeing 737 crash victims push for criminal prosecution in US

Topics :Pakistan terrorist attacks

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story