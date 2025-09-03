New Polish President Nawrocki to visit White House for talks with Trump

Poland's new president Karol Nawrocki is set to visit the White House on Wednesday, looking to strengthen his relationship with President Donald Trump and make the case that the US needs to maintain its strong military presence in his country.
The visit to Washington is Nawrocki's first overseas trip since taking office last month. It comes after Trump took the unusual step of involving himself in the elections of a longtime ally, Poland, and endorsing Nawrocki, the nationalist Law and Justice party candidate.
Now in office, Nawrocki, a former amateur boxer and historian, is hoping to deepen his relationship with Trump at a fraught moment for Warsaw.
Trump is increasingly frustrated by his inability to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sit down for direct talks aimed at ending the more than three-year-old war between Poland's neighbours.
Trump last month met with Putin in Alaska and then with Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House. He emerged from those engagements confident that he'd be able to quickly arrange direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy and perhaps three-way talks in which he would participate.
But his optimism in hatching an agreement to end the war has dimmed as Putin has yet to signal an interest in sitting down with Zelenskyy.
Maybe they have to fight a little longer, Trump said in an interview with the conservative Daily Caller published over the weekend. You know, just keep fighting stupidly, keep fighting.
There has also heightened anxiety in Poland, and Europe writ large, about Trump's long-term commitment to a robust US force posture on the continent an essential deterrent to Russia.
Some key advisers in the Republican administration have advocated for shifting US troops and military from Europe to the Indo-Pacific with China's lock as the United States' most significant strategic and economic competitor. Roughly 10,000 American troops are stationed in Poland on a rotational basis.
The stakes are very high for President Nawrocki's visit, said Peter Doran, an analyst at the Foundation for the Defence of Democracies.
Trump will have an opportunity to size up Poland's new president, and Nawrocki also will have the chance to do the same. Failure in this meeting would mean a pullback of American force posture in Poland, and success would mean a clear endorsement of Poland as one of America's most important allies on the front line.
Trump made clear he wanted Nawrocki to win ahead of Poland's election this spring, dangling the prospect of closer military ties if the Poles elected Nawrocki.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also travelled to Poland shortly before Poland's May election to tell Poles if they elected Nawrocki and other conservatives they'd have a strong ally in Trump who would "ensure that you will be able to fight off enemies that do not share your values.
Ultimately, Polish voters went with Nawrocki in a razor-tight election in which he defeated liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.
Nawrocki has echoed some of Trump's language on Ukraine.
He promises to continue Poland's support for Ukraine but has been critical of Zelenskyy, accusing him of taking advantage of allies. He has also accused Ukrainian refugees of taking advantage of Polish generosity and vowed to prioritize Poles for social services such as health care and schooling.
At the same time, Nawrocki will be looking to stress to Trump that Russia aggression in Ukraine underscores that Putin can't be trusted and that a strong US presence in Poland remains an essential deterrent, said Heather Conley, a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where she focuses on transatlantic security and geopolitics.
Russia and its ally Belarus are set to hold joint military exercises this month in Belarus, unnerving Poland as well as fellow NATO members Latvia and Lithuania.
The message Nawrocki ultimately wants to give President Trump is how dangerous Putin's revisionism is, and that it does not necessarily end with Ukraine, Conley said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app