New Polish President Nawrocki to visit White House for talks with Trump

Poland's new president Karol Nawrocki is set to visit the White House on Wednesday, looking to strengthen his relationship with President Donald Trump and make the case that the US needs to maintain its strong military presence in his country.

The visit to Washington is Nawrocki's first overseas trip since taking office last month. It comes after Trump took the unusual step of involving himself in the elections of a longtime ally, Poland, and endorsing Nawrocki, the nationalist Law and Justice party candidate.

Now in office, Nawrocki, a former amateur boxer and historian, is hoping to deepen his relationship with Trump at a fraught moment for Warsaw.

Trump is increasingly frustrated by his inability to get Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sit down for direct talks aimed at ending the more than three-year-old war between Poland's neighbours. Trump last month met with Putin in Alaska and then with Zelenskyy and several European leaders at the White House. He emerged from those engagements confident that he'd be able to quickly arrange direct talks between Putin and Zelenskyy and perhaps three-way talks in which he would participate. But his optimism in hatching an agreement to end the war has dimmed as Putin has yet to signal an interest in sitting down with Zelenskyy.

Maybe they have to fight a little longer, Trump said in an interview with the conservative Daily Caller published over the weekend. You know, just keep fighting stupidly, keep fighting. There has also heightened anxiety in Poland, and Europe writ large, about Trump's long-term commitment to a robust US force posture on the continent an essential deterrent to Russia. Some key advisers in the Republican administration have advocated for shifting US troops and military from Europe to the Indo-Pacific with China's lock as the United States' most significant strategic and economic competitor. Roughly 10,000 American troops are stationed in Poland on a rotational basis.

The stakes are very high for President Nawrocki's visit, said Peter Doran, an analyst at the Foundation for the Defence of Democracies. Trump will have an opportunity to size up Poland's new president, and Nawrocki also will have the chance to do the same. Failure in this meeting would mean a pullback of American force posture in Poland, and success would mean a clear endorsement of Poland as one of America's most important allies on the front line. Trump made clear he wanted Nawrocki to win ahead of Poland's election this spring, dangling the prospect of closer military ties if the Poles elected Nawrocki.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also travelled to Poland shortly before Poland's May election to tell Poles if they elected Nawrocki and other conservatives they'd have a strong ally in Trump who would "ensure that you will be able to fight off enemies that do not share your values. Ultimately, Polish voters went with Nawrocki in a razor-tight election in which he defeated liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. Nawrocki has echoed some of Trump's language on Ukraine. He promises to continue Poland's support for Ukraine but has been critical of Zelenskyy, accusing him of taking advantage of allies. He has also accused Ukrainian refugees of taking advantage of Polish generosity and vowed to prioritize Poles for social services such as health care and schooling.