Putin hails 'unprecedentedly high' Russia-China ties with pipeline deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the relationship between Russia and China as being at an "unprecedentedly high level" after the two nations signed a landmark agreement to construct the Power of Siberia-2 pipeline, CNN reported.
This comes against the backdrop of a shifting US approach to foreign affairs and international trade, with US President Donald Trump's tariffs and increasingly isolationist policies shaking up the world order.
This massive project will transport 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from western Russia to northern China via Mongolia, and is expected to offset nearly half of Russia's lost gas exports to Europe since the Ukraine war began.
During Putin's visit to China, the two leaders spent hours together, meeting with Mongolia's president, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and engaging in formal talks and sipping tea at the Chinese leader's official residence, as per CNN.
On Tuesday afternoon, Russia's state-owned energy company Gazprom announced that a legally binding agreement had been signed for the construction of the massive Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline, which Moscow has been trying to push off the drawing board for years.
According to CNN, the deal is a significant win for Putin, who has increasingly turned to China to replace Europe as his major gas buyer. It's also a collective show of defiance against US President Donald Trump, who is pushing countries to cut Russian energy imports as part of his attempt to end the war in Ukraine.
Gazprom CEO Aleksey Miller said that the deal includes a 30-year supply agreement, and the price of supplies will be lower than what Europe is charged.
"It will be the largest, most extensive, and most capital-intensive gas project in the world," Miller was quoted as saying by TASS.
However, China has yet to officially confirm the agreement, maintaining its cautious stance on the mega-project due to its ongoing transition to renewable energy and concerns about relying on a single energy supplier.
Chinese state media reports on the meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and Mongolia make no mention of the pipeline. In subsequent talks between Xi and Putin, the Chinese leader said their countries should "use major projects to drive cooperation."
When asked about the deal during a regular news conference on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that China and Russia have "consistently conducted practical cooperation in various fields, including energy," and asked reporters to "contact the relevant Chinese authorities for details.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app