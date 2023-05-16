ServiceNow joins AI wave in partnership with Microsoft, OpenAI: Report

ServiceNow Inc. unveiled new generative artificial intelligence features for its business applications in a partnership with Microsoft Corp., becoming the latest company to try to meet the rising demand for the emerging technology.

Most of the biggest technology companies have announced new AI features this year, many of which in partnerships with OpenAI. Microsoft, which uses OpenAI technology in its Bing search engine, is an investor in the company. Generative AI uses huge amounts of data to produce text or images in response to a prompt.

The agreement will expand ServiceNow’s relationship with Microsoft to provide customers access to the software giant’s artificial intelligence tools for business as well as technology from OpenAI, including large language models that power the popular ChatGPT chatbot. ServiceNow also introduced a feature that will let customers search internal records to retrieve information easier. “In the near future,” the tools, for example, will allow clients to generate chat responses for customer service agents or help employees quickly make changes to benefit forms, ServiceNow said Tuesday in a statement.