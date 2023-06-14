Home / World News / Settle with Binance over asset freeze to allow ops, judge urges US SEC

Settle with Binance over asset freeze to allow ops, judge urges US SEC

The judge also expressed skepticism about the SEC's use of its enforcement powers to regulate the crypto industry, calling it "inefficient and cumbersome"

IANS New York
Settle with Binance over asset freeze to allow ops, judge urges US SEC

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A US judge has urged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to reach a settlement with crypto exchange Binance to let it continue operating in the US.

The New York Times reported that Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the US District Court for the District of Columbia asked the two sides to reach a compromise over the asset freeze.

She ordered both the parties to continue negotiating and submit a status update by Thursday.

The judge also expressed skepticism about the SEC's use of its enforcement powers to regulate the crypto industry, calling it "inefficient and cumbersome".

At the end of the hearing, she suggested both sides come to an agreement on the SEC's request to freeze assets as soon as possible.

Last week, the US regulator sued leading crypto exchange Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao and BAM Trading and BAM Management over allegedly mishandling funds and lying to regulators.

In a federal lawsuit, the regulator filed 13 charges against the defendants.

"Defendants unlawfully solicited US investors to buy, sell, and trade crypto asset securities through unregistered trading platforms available online at binance.com and Binance.US," the lawsuit read.

In court filings, Binance lawyers argued that the SEC's proposed asset freeze would prevent the crypto exchange from paying vendors, employees and suppliers, causing its operations to "quickly grind to a halt."

"We're not willing to accept a death penalty eight days into the case," a lawyer for Binance.US said at the hearing.

The SEC has also charged another crypto exchange Coinbase with operating its crypto asset trading platform as an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Trump probe: Justice Department seeks to pierce attorney-client privilege

US SEC sues crypto exchange Coinbase post suing Binance for not registering

Allegations made by Binance 'false and unsubstantiated', says WazirX

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia, US condemns strongly

Putin mixes threats of new offensive in Ukraine with offers of peace talks

Microsoft's planned Activision Blizzard merger temporarily blocked by judge

House passes resolution to overturn new gun regulation; Biden vows veto

Biden to extend legal status for four nationalities, reversing Trump

At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

Topics :Securities and Exchange CommissionUnited StatescryptocurrencyUS securities

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story