Home / World News / Biden to extend legal status for four nationalities, reversing Trump

Biden to extend legal status for four nationalities, reversing Trump

While the decision benefits an estimated 334,000 people from the four countries, including 239,000 from El Salvador, some had hoped for a far more sweeping gesture

AP San Diego
Biden to extend legal status for four nationalities, reversing Trump

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 3:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Biden administration said Tuesday that it will extend legal status by 18 months for more than 300,000 people from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal, disappointing some advocates and members of Congress who sought a more generous offer.

The extensions provide "continued safety and protection" for those already legally in the US on Temporary Protected Status, which is due to end soon under Trump-era decisions, said US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

While the decision benefits an estimated 334,000 people from the four countries, including 239,000 from El Salvador, some had hoped for a far more sweeping gesture including expanded eligibility for more recent arrivals from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

US Senator Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who strongly pressed the White House for extensions, applauded the step but added it "simply does not go far enough" and suggested it "may have been driven in part by political calculations instead of sound policy rationale and the conditions in each country".

Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat and House member who was among 116 members of Congress who signed a letter in May seeking an expansion, said the administration "has allowed political fear rather than humanitarian concern to drive its decision".

The administration has aggressively used TPS, a 1990 law that allows people already in the US to remain in 18-month increments if the Homeland Security secretary determines that natural disasters or civil strife prevent them from safely returning home.

Under Biden's watch, the number of people eligible has soared more than 70 per cent to nearly a million people by December, reversing a Trump-era trend, according to an analysis by the Cato Institute, which advocates for more immigration. TPS encompasses 15 countries, including Venezuela and Ukraine, up from 10.

The extensions announced Tuesday will apply to about 239,000 El Salvadorans through March 9, 2025, about 76,000 Hondurans through July 5, 2025, about 14,500 Nepalese through June 24, 2025 and about 4,000 Nicaraguans through July 5, 2025.

But TPS beneficiaries from Central America are required to have lived in the US more than two decades to be eligible, prompting criticism from advocates that the administration failed to consider recent turmoil in countries including Nicaragua, which last year became one of the top sources of migration to the US.

TPS for El Salvador was granted after an earthquake in the Central American country in 2001 and for Honduras and Nicaragua after a hurricane in 1998.

Advocates also pushed to include Guatemala, whose people have never been eligible for TPS.

While nothing in Tuesday's announcement precludes the administration from later expanding TPS, immediate prospects appeared dimmer.

"It's a disappointment," said Berta Sanles, who has lived in the US without legal status since she arrived from Nicaragua with her husband and six-year-old daughter more than two decades ago. The Miami resident says she's holding out hope, though.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, chief executive of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said the extensions are "welcome relief for hundreds of thousands of people who have found safety in the United States, many of whom have called this country home for decades now."

But she also called it "a missed opportunity to expand protections to more recent arrivals, whose return to danger would be no less devastating".

TPS has been absent from a slew of carrot-and-stick measures that the administration has announced in recent months around the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions on May 11, known as Title 42.

They include parole for up to 30,000 people a month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua or Venezuela and, on the flip side, a virtual ban on asylum for those who travel to the US border and enter the country illegally after travelling through another country, like Mexico.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

US House committee to release Trump's personal tax returns for 6 yrs

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

Donald Trump to appear in New York court today: What happens next?

At least 103 wedding guests killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

WH press secretary violated rules against politics on job: Watchdog

Time has come to expand UNSC with India as a permanent member: Rajnath

LIVE: ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act

France accuses Russia of faking websites to sow confusion about Ukraine war

Topics :Joe BidenDonald TrumpUnited States

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story