Home / World News / Seven killed, 42 injured in bus collision in Pakistan's Sindh province

Seven killed, 42 injured in bus collision in Pakistan's Sindh province

At least seven people were killed and 42 others injured in a collision between two passenger buses in the Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Photo: Wikipedia

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us

At least seven people were killed and 42 others injured in a collision between two passenger buses in the Sindh province of Pakistan on Sunday, officials said.

Benazirabad Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mohammad Younis Chandio said the accident took place on the Mehran Highway near Nawabshah around 4 am when two passenger buses en route from Karachi and Peshawar collided with each other.

The injured are being treated at the People's University of Medical and Health Sciences, Dawn News quoted him as saying.

According to the DIGP, the collision occurred because of the high speed of the vehicles.

He added that the Mehran Highway was closed to traffic after the accident and vehicles were diverted towards the National Highway.

Earlier this month, at least 13 people, including five women, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus veered off the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan due to poor maintenance of roads and vehicles.

Also Read

11 people killed, 12 injured in pickup van-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Seven TTP militants killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

16 killed, 66 injured in multi-vehicle collision in China's Hunan: Report

Pak: Nationalist parties threaten protest if govt impose digital census

Pakistan flour crisis worsens; prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage

K Annamalai, Arman Malik take part in Young Leaders Forum in London

Anti-graft body takes over Pashupati temple; devotees not allowed inside

Russia turmoil could take months to play out: US Secretary of State Blinken

Sri Lanka resolved most of its problems with support from India: Rajapakshe

Pakistan's parliament approves revised 2023-24 budget to clinch IMF deal

Topics :Pakistan road accident

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story