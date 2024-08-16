Severe typhoon Ampil edges closer to Japan; disrupts flights, trains

Typhoon Ampil edged closer to Japan’s main island of Honshu on Friday, forcing major Japanese airlines to cancel flights and the government to issue a warning against possible landslides and flooding.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceled some 90 international flights, impacting more than 15,000 passengers. The two carriers also scrapped about 560 domestic flights, disrupting roughly 104,000 travelers who were looking to fly to destinations such as Okinawa, Osaka and Fukuoka, they said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disruptions from tropical storms have become more frequent in Japan, with the weather agency warning residents to stay indoors and be aware of water hazards and companies urging employees to return home early. The latest typhoon, categorized as a severe tropical storm, will be at its closest around midday Friday, according to weather forecasters.

“While some people might be planning to spend leisurely time at the beach, we urge residents of potentially impacted areas to not approach the sea and rivers,” Satoshi Omatsu, director of the river management office at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, said at a news conference.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to be careful of high waves, landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and rising or overflowing rivers in eastern Japan. It issued heavy rain and storm warnings for Tokyo.

Some foreign airlines’ operations were also impacted. Korean Air Lines Co. said 12 of its flights between Japan and South Korea will be suspended on Friday and Saturday. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. said that its Japan flights are currently operating normally, adding that it is “closely monitoring the potential impact of severe tropical storm Ampil.”

“Customers are strongly advised to check the latest flight information on our website” before their departure, a company corporate affairs official wrote via e-mail.

Bullet train services between Tokyo and Nagoya will be halted throughout Friday as the typhoon brings heavy rain and strong winds, according to Central Japan Railway Co. Operations between Shin-Osaka and Nagoya will also be reduced.

East Japan Railway Co., which operates bullet trains to Aomori, Akita and Kanazawa, also said there may be disruptions on some routes in the Kanto region surrounding Tokyo. Some local trains are also planning to halt operations within Tokyo.