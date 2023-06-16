By Bloomberg News

In Shanghai, the Waigaoqiao power plant — the second-largest coal-fired facility in China and the fifth-biggest in the world — has ramped up generation since the start of the month to cope with the hot weather, a company spokesman said during a tour of the plant on Thursday. A heat wave is scorching China, killing livestock and straining electricity grids across the country. Temperatures in Beijing soared to as high as 39C (102F) on Thursday, and the National Meteorological Center issued a low-level heat alert, advising against outdoor activities.

“Shanghai’s power supply will be pretty tight this year,” said Chen Tao, chairman of the plant that provides more than 6% of the city’s power needs.



After a spate of power shortages in 2021 and 2022, the government wants to make sure there won’t be a repeat this year. It’s pushed miners to boost coal output to a record and approved a massive fleet of new power plants, all while supporting state-owned utilities to undertake the largest renewable energy build-out in the history of mankind. Hot weather has hit earlier and more intensely than usual in China this year. In Beijing, power demand is up 30% so far this quarter from the same period a year earlier, when commercial activity was slowed by pandemic restrictions, the Beijing Daily reported. Shanghai’s peak power needs will reach 38 gigawatts this year, up from a maximum of 35 gigawatts just a year ago.



Still, it might not be enough. Government officials have warned that certain regions will likely face periodic shortages during peak hours throughout the summer. Surging air conditioner sales mean that power needs rise even higher on the hottest days. Nationally, electricity consumption nationally was up 7.4% in May, requiring a 16% jump in generation from fossil fuel power plants, mainly due to reduced output from hydro. The National Development and Reform Commission reiterated that China will ensure coal and natural gas supplies are sufficient to meet summer power demand. It will push power plants to keep coal inventories at a relatively high level, a spokesperson said a briefing on Friday.