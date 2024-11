COP29: Shanghai, Tokyo, NY spew most greenhouse gas of world cities

Cities in Asia and the United States emit the most heat-trapping gas that feeds climate change, with Shanghai the most polluting, according to new data that combines observations and artificial intelligence.

Seven states or provinces spew more than 1 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases, all of them in China, except Texas, which ranks sixth, according to new data from an organisation co-founded by former US Vice President Al Gore and released Friday at the United Nations climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Nations at the talks are trying to set new targets to cut such emissions, and figure out how much rich nations will pay to help the world with that task.

Using satellite and ground observations, supplemented by artificial intelligence to fill in gaps, Climate Trace sought to quantify heat-trapping carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, as well as other traditional air pollutants worldwide, including for the first time in more than 9,000 urban areas.

Earth's total carbon dioxide and methane pollution grew 0.7% to 61.2 billion metric tons with the short-lived but extra potent methane rising 0.2%. The figures are higher than other datasets because we have such comprehensive coverage and we have observed more emissions in more sectors than are typically available, said Gavin McCormick, Climate Trace's co-founder.

Plenty of big cities emit far more than some nations Shanghai's 256 million metric tons of greenhouse gases led all cities and exceeded those from the nations of Colombia or Norway. Tokyo's 250 million metric tons would rank in the top 40 of nations if it were a country, while New York City's 160 million metric tons and Houston's 150 million metric tons would be in the top 50 of countrywide emissions. Seoul, South Korea, ranks fifth among cities at 142 million metric tons.

One of the sites in the Permian Basin in Texas is by far the No. 1 worst polluting site in the entire world, Gore said. And maybe I shouldn't have been surprised by that, but I think of how dirty some of these sites are in Russia and China and so forth. But Permian Basin is putting them all in the shade.

China, India, Iran, Indonesia and Russia had the biggest increases in emissions from 2022 to 2023, while Venezuela, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States had the biggest decreases in pollution.

The dataset maintained by scientists and analysts from various groups also looked at traditional pollutants such as carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds, ammonia, sulfur dioxide and other chemicals associated with dirty air. Burning fossil fuels releases both types of pollution, Gore said.

This represents the single biggest health threat facing humanity, Gore said.

Climate talks wrestle with fossil fuel interests Gore criticised the hosting of climate talks, called COPs, by Azerbaijan, an oil nation and site of the world's first oil wells, and by the United Arab Emirates last year.

It's unfortunate that the fossil fuel industry and the petrostates have seized control of the COP process to an unhealthy degree, Gore said. Next year in Brazil, we'll see a change in that pattern. But, you know, it's not good for the world community to give the No. 1 polluting industry in the world that much control over the whole process.

Brazil President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva has called for more to be done on climate change and has sought to slow deforestation since returning for a third term as president. But Brazil last year produced more oil than both Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

At a press conference Friday by the Alliance of Small Island States, it's Chair, Cedric Schuster, said the negotiating bloc feels the need to remind everyone else why the talks matter.

We're here to defend the Paris agreement, Schuster said, referring to the climate deal in 2015 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). We're concerned that countries are forgetting that protecting the world's most vulnerable is at the core of this framework. Over 1,750 fossil fuel lobbyists get Baku access Over 1,750 fossil fuel lobbyists were granted access to the UN climate conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to an analysis by a global coalition of over 450 organisations. Scientists from “Global Carbon Project”, warned that emissions from fossil fuels could hit a record 37.4 bt in 2024, up 0.8 per cent from 2023 levels.

Fragile nations seek doubling of aid to $20 bn

A group of conflict-affected countries are pushing at COP29 to double financial aid to more than $20 billion a year to combat the natural disaster facing their populations, a letter seen by Reuters showed. The group is one of several pitching at the climate talks this week for funds to better prepare for the impacts of extreme weather.

BP, Shell commit $500 mn to boost energy access

TotalEnergies, BP, Shell and Equinor pledged on Friday to invest $500 million to increase access to affordable energy, in sub-Saharan Africa, south and southeast Asia. That is about 0.7 per cent of some $70 billion in profit the four firms collectively earned in 2023. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the COP29 climate summit.