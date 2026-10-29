Shell beats expectations with $10.8 billion profit, hikes buybacks

Shell ​on Thursday announced above-expectations net profit of $10.81 billion in ​the third quarter, its highest since 2022, and boosted its share buybacks on the back of stronger refining margins and higher liquefied natural gas prices.

The US-Israeli war on Iran, ​now in its ninth month, has disrupted global energy ‌supplies and caused prices to surge, helping Shell to reach ​a record margin for turning crude oil into refined fuels such as diesel.

Across the board, profits at Shell's business segments ‌came in above expectations, with ​its integrated gas business ‌reaping $3.04 billion in profits versus an expected $2.93 billion, ‌and its upstream business recording $3.19 billion in profits against an expected $3.10 ​billion.