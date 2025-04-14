Home / World News / Shooting at US city park leaves two dead, nine injured in Arkansas

Shooting at US city park leaves two dead, nine injured in Arkansas

It happened at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, about 43 kilometres north of Little Rock. Conway Police said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the nine people injured were in stable condition

US shooting
A spokesperson for the police department declined to release additional details. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Conway
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a city park in Arkansas Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, about 43 kilometres north of Little Rock. Conway Police said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the nine people injured were in stable condition at area hospitals.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to release additional details Monday morning, including whether investigators have a suspect or what led to the shooting. The 10-acre park has a large playground, basketball goals and a splashpad.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From Nixon to Trump: How US shocks keep resetting the global economic order

Ukraine war wouldn't have happened if 2020 election wasn't rigged: Trump

From stardom to the stars and back: Katy Perry & crew touch edge of space

UK deploys military planners to tackle Birmingham waste, rat crisis

Trump tariffs may open new opportunities for India: MD Volkswagen India

Topics :US ShootingUS gun shootingUS gun controlGun seize

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story