Home / World News / Shooting in Tampa street kills 2, injures 18 with hundreds of people nearby

Shooting in Tampa street kills 2, injures 18 with hundreds of people nearby

It said on Sunday that the toll has risen to 8,005 Palestinians, including more than 3,300 minors and over 2,000 women

AP Tampa (US)
Representative image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a city street resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting in Tampa just before 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a press conference at the scene.

The fight occurred in an area with several bars and clubs and there were large numbers of late night revelers in the area at the time, Bercaw said. Police were not immediately sure if the people involved in the fight were inside any of the bars before the shooting.

It was a disturbance or a fight between two groups. And in this fight between two groups we had hundreds of innocent people involved that were in the way, Bercaw said.

He did not provide details of the injuries suffered by the victims taken to area hospitals.

One suspect turned himself in to police, and investigators believe there were at least two shooters involved, Bercaw said.

Police are still investigating the reason for the fight between the two groups, he said.

Officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting but none were injured, Bercaw said.

Also Read

Protests grip France for 3rd night over deadly police shooting of teenager

600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France's 3rd night of protests

Not targeting law-abiding owners: Canada proposes ban on assault firearms

Massachusetts House passes gun bill aimed at tightening firearm laws

Gun violence is the ultimate 'superstorm': Biden as he announces new effort

FATF removes offshore tax haven Cayman Islands from its 'grey list'

India key mkt, will continue investments, accelerate electrification: Honda

Over 8,000 Afghan refugees forced to return from Pak as deadline nears

Israel strikes near largest Gaza hospital after accusing Hamas of using it

G-7 nations back strong supply chains for energy, food despite tensions

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FloridaUnited StatesMass shootingUS mass shooting

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story