Home / World News / Over 8,000 Afghan refugees forced to return from Pak as deadline nears

Over 8,000 Afghan refugees forced to return from Pak as deadline nears

The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan on Saturday announced that approximately 7,910 Afghan migrants have returned to their country from Pakistan

ANI Asia
File image | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As the deadline to send Afghan refugees to Pakistan approaches, over 8,000 Afghan migrants have been forcefully deported back from Pakistan, Khaama Press reported.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan on Saturday announced that approximately 7,910 Afghan migrants have returned to their country from Pakistan via the Spin Boldak border.

According to the Taliban-appointed border official in Spin Boldak, located in Kandahar Province, a total of 1,330 families, consisting of 7,800 individuals, including 110 detainees who were previously held in Pakistani prisons, have been set free.

In addition, the Taliban-led ministry said that these detainees, who were repatriated to Afghanistan against their will by Pakistan, are now officially registered with the Ministry of Migrants. They have also been connected with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to receive the necessary support.

Recently, Pakistan's Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, stated that the government had no plans to extend the deadline, saying, "We talked about expelling illegal residents, but the message was conveyed as if we were only expelling Afghans, Khaama Press reported. The government's message was not just for Afghans; it was for all illegal migrants."

Despite facing pressure from various nations to reconsider its decision regarding the deportation of illegal immigrants living in the country, Pakistan remains resolute and is unwilling to change its stance, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan has made the decision to expel an estimated 1.7 million foreign nationals, primarily Afghans who had been residing there illegally. They have till October 31 to depart or risk being deported.

Also Read

Pak sets up deportation centers to hold illegal migrants starting next week

Former officials ask Pak not to deport Afghans seeking relocation to US

Threat of terrorism from Taliban rising in Afghanistan, region: UN report

'Afghanistan headed to civil war with Taliban splitting into factions'

Pakistan to go ahead with eviction of illegal immigrants, says report

Israel strikes near largest Gaza hospital after accusing Hamas of using it

G-7 nations back strong supply chains for energy, food despite tensions

Foxconn's Terry Gou continues presidential bid for Taiwan amid China woes

Donald Trump promises to revive Muslim ban, gets slammed by White House

We share concerns regarding terrorism: PM Modi speaks with Egyptian prez

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TalibanPakistan AfghanistanRefugees

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story