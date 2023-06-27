Home / World News / Shooting leaves 3 people dead, 5 injured in Kansas' Missouri: Report

Shooting leaves 3 people dead, 5 injured in Kansas' Missouri: Report

Police were called to the area near 57th St. and Prospect Ave. around 4:30 am local time on Sunday because initial reports suggested there was a sizable crowd of individuals in a parking lot, it said

ANI US
Representative image | Photo: Unsplash.com

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
At least three people including a woman were killed and five others sustained injuries in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, CNN reported.

Police were called to the area near 57th St. and Prospect Ave. around 4:30 am local time on Sunday because initial reports suggested there was a sizable crowd of individuals in a parking lot, it said.

Police later determined five other people had arrived at various hospitals by ambulance or private vehicle with "non-life threatening injuries," CNN reported citing an official news release of the police.

Despite the fact that no suspects have been apprehended, police stated that they are "confident that there are many witnesses to this incident who would have valuable information.

There have been 207 shootings in the US in 2023, as of May 7, CNN reportedThis means that there have been more shootings in the US in 2023 than in any previous year since at least 2013, according to CNN.

Mass shootings in the US are being tracked by CNN using data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit group formed in 2013 to track gun-related violence. Both CNN and GVA define a "mass shooting" as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

Topics :United StatesKansasKansas ShootingDeath toll

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

