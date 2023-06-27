Home / World News / US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, say officials

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, say officials

The aid is aimed at bolstering Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has been moving slowly in its early stages. It wasn't clear Monday if Ukrainian forces will be able to take advantage of the disarray

AP Washington

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 8:05 AM IST
Follow Us

The Pentagon will announce it is sending up to USD 500 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more than 50 heavily armored vehicles and an infusion of missiles for air defense systems, U.S. officials said Monday, as Ukrainian and Western leaders try to sort out the impact of the brief weekend insurrection in Russia.

The aid is aimed at bolstering Ukraine's counteroffensive, which has been moving slowly in its early stages. It wasn't clear Monday if Ukrainian forces will be able to take advantage of the disarray in the Russian ranks, in the aftermath of the short-lived rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner mercenary group that he has controlled.

An announcement on the aid package is expected Tuesday. This would be the 41st time since the Russian invasion into Ukraine in February 2022 that the U.S. has provided military weapons and equipment through presidential drawdown authority. The program allows the Pentagon to quickly take items from its own stocks and deliver them to Ukraine.

Because the aid packages are generally planned in advance and recently included many of the same critical weapons for the battlefront, the contents weren't likely chosen based on the weekend rebellion.

But, the missiles and heavy vehicles can be used as Ukraine tries to capitalize on what has been a growing feud between the Wagner Group leader and Russia's military brass, with simmering questions about how many of Prigozhin's forces may leave the fight.

The mercenaries left Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city and moved hundreds of miles toward Moscow before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday.

According to the officials, the U.S. will send 30 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 25 of the armored Stryker vehicles to Ukraine, along with missiles for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and the Patriot air defense systems. The package will include Javelin and high-speed anti-radiation (HARM) missiles, demolition munitions, obstacle-clearing equipment and a wide range of artillery rounds and other ammunition.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the aid has not yet been publicly announced.

Also Read

US announces new $2.1 bn package of military aid to Ukraine, says Pentagon

No evidence of fraud so far in weapons to Ukraine, says Pentagon IG

Harris to be 1st woman to give commencement speech at US Military Academy

US military's expanded training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

EU defence ministers fail to agree on new military aid to Ukraine amid war

Biden denies US, Nato's role in Russia mutiny, calls it struggle in system

Afghanistan responsible for 80% of illicit opium production: UN Report

G7 to work closely following Russia uprising: Japanese PM Kishida

Israel ok's plans for 5,000 settlement homes, defying White House calls

Diwali to become school holiday in New York City, mayor announces

Topics :PentagonUkraineUS Military AidRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story