Ford to cut hundreds of US salaried workers to boost profit, lower costs

By Keith Naughton

Ford Motor Co. plans to fire hundreds of salaried workers, primarily engineers, in the US this week to boost profit and lower costs amid a $50 billion shift to electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.





“We’re not cost competitive,” Reid said in an interview. “We have specific priorities and ambitions that have implications for skills, assignments and staffing needs. These changes are consistent with that. They’ll make us cost effective.” The automaker is cutting engineers in all three areas of its business, EVs, traditional internal combustion-engine models and commercial vehicles, said T.R. Reid, a company spokesman. The workers will be informed Tuesday and Wednesday.



Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said earlier this year that Ford needed 25% more engineers to produce its models than rivals and that is costing the company billions in profit. Ford didn’t say how many workers it is cutting, but people familiar with the actions, who asked not to be identified discussing private matters, said it was in the hundreds.