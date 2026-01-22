Silicon Valley pours out lobbying, cash & flattery to win over Trump

Government relations shops for Nvidia Corp, OpenAI Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and other firms are hard at work trying to curry better align with the president. Altogether, the biggest tech and AI companies spent $109 million on lobbying last year, topping $100 million for the first time, according to Bloomberg News.

viewed by public disclosures, have added big Trump-friendly advocates to their ranks in the past couple. Trump’s second term was prominent seats at his inauguration and never left his side, donning expensive tuxes to fete Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, headlining a White House dinner and leadership and showing up for countless private meetings.