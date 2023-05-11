Singapore authorities say more property measures will be taken if needed



“We will continue to keep a close eye on both the commercial as well as residential property markets and will take further steps, if necessary,” according to a written reply by the Ministry of National Development in response to questions asked in parliament. Singapore authorities will take further steps in the property market if necessary to promote a “stable and sustainable” market, the Ministry of National Development said.



In measures that took effect April 27, foreigners will pay 60% tax on any residential purchase, while the rate for using an entity or a trust was raised to 65%. Permanent residents and citizens buying their second residential property will also pay more. The comments come after Singapore increased the tax that some homebuyers have to pay for property purchases. Singapore’s real estate has surged since the pandemic, with many wealthy professionals moving to the city-state. Home prices have risen for 12 straight quarters, while sales are at a six-month high.







The Urban Redevelopment Authority will release statistics for home sales in April on Monday. Furthermore, the Ministry expects to see signs of easing in the rental market amid more supply and there are “early indications” that such demand is abating, it said. The additional stamp duty comes on top of an existing tiered-tax for all homebuyers. The policy move is not expected to have “a significant impact” on the commercial or rental market, the ministry said. The vast majority of foreigners working in Singapore rent and will not be affected by the revision, it said.

By Krystal Chia