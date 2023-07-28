Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

Singapore on Friday held its first execution of a woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, ignoring calls for halting capital punishments for drug-related crimes. Activists stated one more execution is set for next week, as per the Associated Press.

The Central Narcotics Bureau stated that Saridewi Djamani, 45, had been given a death sentence in 2018 for dealing almost 31 grams (1.09 ounces) of diamorphine, or pure heroin. It added that the sum was “sufficient to feed the addiction of about 370 abusers for a week."

Singapore women in drug trafficking case: Insight Singapore imposes capital punishment for anyone dealing with over 500 grams (17.64 ounces) of cannabis and 15 grams (0.53 ounces) of heroin. Djamani's execution came two days after that of a Singaporean man, Mohammed Aziz Hussain, 56, for dealing around 50 grams (1.75 ounces) of heroin.

The narcotics bureau said that the two detainees incurred due process, including appeals of their conviction and sentence and presidential clemency petition. In any case, human rights groups, international activists, and the United Nations have urged Singapore to end executions for drug offences, mentioning that there is expanding proof it is inadequate as an obstacle.

Human rights said it has executed 15 individuals for drug offences since it continued hangings in March 2022, an average of one every month. On the other hand, Singapore officials argued that the death penalty is vital to end drug interest and supply.

Critics said that Singapore's cruel policy simply punishes low-level dealers and couriers, who are regularly selected from vulnerable marginalised groups, according to AP reports. While its neighbours are ending death penalties, Singapore is reportedly bucking the trend. Neighbouring Thailand is permitting cannabis use while Malaysia ended the compulsory death penalty for serious violations this year.