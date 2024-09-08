Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Singapore pledges $100,000 to fund flood relief efforts in east Bangladesh

Singapore pledges $100,000 to fund flood relief efforts in east Bangladesh

Singapore Red Cross also launched a public fund-raising appeal to support the recovery efforts in Bangladesh

singapore flag
Singapore Flag: (Image: shutter stock)
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 3:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Singapore on Sunday pledged $100,000 to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fund-raising efforts following severe floods in eastern Bangladesh.

"The contribution will support humanitarian relief efforts and the immediate needs of affected communities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On September 5, the SRC pledged $50,000 to support emergency operations in Bangladesh, providing essential aid and relief to affected communities through the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS).

It said it is in contact with the BDRCS as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to monitor the situation and is ready to provide further assistance, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

The SRC also launched a public fund-raising appeal to support the recovery efforts in Bangladesh. It will run until October 31.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and displacement caused by the severe floods, said Benjamin William, SRC's secretary-general and chief executive.

More From This Section

Yagi kills 14 in Vietnam as officials warn of rain that can cause flooding

Shooting attack at West Bank-Jordan border crossing kills 3 Israelis

Jaishankar arrives in Riyadh to attend India-GCC Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Oppn presidential candidate left nation for asylum in Spain: Venezuela

Multiple people shot along I-75 in southeastern Kentucky, say authorities

We hope that the people of Singapore will stand in solidarity to support the affected communities, William was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

More than 5.8 million people have been affected by heavy rainfall in Bangladesh since late August. At least 502,501 people have been sheltered in 3,403 evacuation centres, SRC said.

The death toll from the floods rose to 71 on September 3, according to media reports. There is also increasing concern about outbreaks of waterborne disease as the floodwaters recede.

The United Nations Children's Fund has also launched an urgent appeal for $35 million to provide essential supplies for those affected.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Three Singapore apex court judges share ceremonial benches at Bombay HC

India's role in global economy offers opportunities for S'pore: SICCI chief

PM Modi arrives in Delhi after three day visit to Singapore, Brunei

India, Singapore ink agreements on semiconductor, digital technology

PM Modi hails nation, says India wants to make its own 'Singapores'

Topics :SingaporeRed CrossBangladeshFloods

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story