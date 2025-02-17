Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Singapore's Indian-origin leader Pritam Singh found guilty of lying in Parl

In the verdict delivered in the State Courts, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan convicted Singh of the two charges against him

Pritam Singh, Singapore's oppn leader
Pritam Singh, Singapore's oppn leader
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 10:37 AM IST
Singapore's Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh was found guilty on Monday of giving false testimony to a parliamentary committee, a verdict that could see him disqualified from Parliament and contesting a general election this year.

In the verdict delivered in the State Courts, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan convicted Singh of the two charges against him.

The charges against Singh relate to his handling of Raeesah Khan, a former lawmaker from his party, who lied to Parliament in a separate case.

Singh, 48, was accused of wilfully giving two false answers to the Committee of Privileges (COP) during its inquiry into Khan's case on December 10 and December 15, 2021.

The case stems from Singh's handling of Khan's false claim in Parliament about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.

Singh faces up to three years in jail, a fine of up to SGD7,000 (USD 5,290), or both for each charge.

Singh's trial began four months ago.

Politically, the conviction could disqualify Singh from his parliamentary seat and rule out his standing in the next general election which must be called by November 2025.

"Any claim he made to the COP to the contrary was a lie he wilfully told," said Judge Tan.

The sentencing in the case will be announced later in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

